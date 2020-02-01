NBA Results

Feb 1 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) LA CLIPPERS 118 Minnesota 106 New York at Indiana (19:00) Miami at Orlando (19:00) Golden State at Cleveland (20:00) Brooklyn at Washington (20:00) Philadelphia at Boston (20:30) Atlanta at Dallas (20:30) Charlotte at San Antonio (21:00) LA Lakers at Sacramento (22:00) Utah at Portland (22:30)