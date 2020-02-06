NBA Results
Feb 6 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) DETROIT 116 Phoenix 108 Orlando at Boston in play Golden State at Brooklyn in play Indiana at Toronto in play Atlanta at Minnesota in play Cleveland at Oklahoma City in play Memphis at Dallas in play Denver at Utah (21:00) Miami at LA Clippers (22:00)