NBA Results
Feb 7 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) NEW YORK 105 Orlando 103 New Orleans at Chicago in play Philadelphia at Milwaukee in play San Antonio at Portland (22:00) Houston at LA Lakers (22:30)
