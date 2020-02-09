NBA Results
Feb 9 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Boston 112 OKLAHOMA CITY 111 New York at Atlanta (18:00) Chicago at Philadelphia (18:00) Memphis at Washington (18:00) Utah at Houston (19:00) LA Clippers at Cleveland (19:30) Miami at Portland (21:00)