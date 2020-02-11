NBA Results

By Reuters

Feb 11 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Charlotte 87 DETROIT 76 Brooklyn at Indiana in play Atlanta at Orlando in play Minnesota at Toronto in play Sacramento at Milwaukee in play Utah at Dallas in play San Antonio at Denver in play Miami at Golden State (22:30) Phoenix at LA Lakers (22:30)

