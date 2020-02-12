NBA Results
Feb 12 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) LA Clippers at Philadelphia in play WASHINGTON 126 Chicago 114 Portland at New Orleans in play San Antonio at Oklahoma City in play Boston at Houston (21:30)
