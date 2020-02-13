NBA Results
Feb 13 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) CLEVELAND 127 Atlanta 105 Detroit at Orlando (OT) Toronto at Brooklyn in play Milwaukee at Indiana in play Washington at New York in play Portland at Memphis in play Charlotte at Minnesota in play Sacramento at Dallas in play Golden State at Phoenix in play Miami at Utah in play LA Lakers at Denver (22:00)