NBA Results

NBA Results
By Reuters

54 minutes agoUpdated 51 minutes ago

Feb 22 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Dallas 122 ORLANDO 106 Cleveland at Washington in play Indiana at New York in play Phoenix at Toronto in play Boston at Minnesota in play Denver at Oklahoma City in play San Antonio at Utah

Feb 22 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Dallas 122 ORLANDO 106 Cleveland at Washington in play Indiana at New York in play Phoenix at Toronto in play Boston at Minnesota in play Denver at Oklahoma City in play San Antonio at Utah in play Memphis at LA Lakers (22:30) New Orleans at Portland (22:30)

On the same topic