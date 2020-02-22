NBA Results
Feb 22 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Dallas 122 ORLANDO 106 Cleveland at Washington in play Indiana at New York in play Phoenix at Toronto in play Boston at Minnesota in play Denver at Oklahoma City in play San Antonio at Utah in play Memphis at LA Lakers (22:30) New Orleans at Portland (22:30)