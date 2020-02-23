NBA Results
Feb 22 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Sacramento 112 LA CLIPPERS 103 Brooklyn at Charlotte (19:00) Dallas at Atlanta (19:30) Cleveland at Miami (20:00) Phoenix at Chicago (20:00) Philadelphia at Milwaukee (20:30) Houston at Utah
Feb 22 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Sacramento 112 LA CLIPPERS 103 Brooklyn at Charlotte (19:00) Dallas at Atlanta (19:30) Cleveland at Miami (20:00) Phoenix at Chicago (20:00) Philadelphia at Milwaukee (20:30) Houston at Utah (21:00)