NBA Results
Feb 23 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) LA LAKERS 114 Boston 112 Indiana at Toronto in play Minnesota at Denver in play Washington at Chicago (19:00) San Antonio at Oklahoma City (19:00) New Orleans at Golden State (20:30) Detroit at Portland
Feb 23 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) LA LAKERS 114 Boston 112 Indiana at Toronto in play Minnesota at Denver in play Washington at Chicago (19:00) San Antonio at Oklahoma City (19:00) New Orleans at Golden State (20:30) Detroit at Portland (21:00)