NBA Results
Feb 25 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Miami at Cleveland in play PHILADELPHIA 129 Atlanta 112 Milwaukee at Washington in play Orlando at Brooklyn in play New York at Houston in play Minnesota at Dallas in play Phoenix at Utah in play Memphis at LA Clippers (22:30)