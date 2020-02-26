NBA Results
Feb 26 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) INDIANA 119 Charlotte 80 Milwaukee at Toronto in play Oklahoma City at Chicago in play Detroit at Denver (21:00) New Orleans at LA Lakers (22:00) Boston at Portland (22:00) Sacramento at Golden State (22:30)