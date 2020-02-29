NBA Results
Feb 29 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) ORLANDO 136 Minnesota 125 Brooklyn at Atlanta in play Charlotte at Toronto in play Dallas at Miami in play Sacramento at Memphis in play Oklahoma City at Milwaukee in play Cleveland at New Orleans
Feb 29 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) ORLANDO 136 Minnesota 125 Brooklyn at Atlanta in play Charlotte at Toronto in play Dallas at Miami in play Sacramento at Memphis in play Oklahoma City at Milwaukee in play Cleveland at New Orleans in play Detroit at Phoenix in play Washington at Utah in play Denver at LA Clippers (22:30)