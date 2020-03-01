NBA Results
Mar 1 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Milwaukee 93 CHARLOTTE 85 Dallas at Minnesota (15:30) Philadelphia at LA Clippers (15:30) Toronto at Denver (18:00) Detroit at Sacramento (18:00) LA Lakers at New Orleans (20:00) Washington at Golden State (20:30)
