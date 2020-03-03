NBA Results
Mar 3 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Utah at Cleveland in play Houston at New York in play Portland 130 ORLANDO 107 Memphis at Atlanta in play Milwaukee at Miami in play Dallas at Chicago in play Indiana at San Antonio in play
