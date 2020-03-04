NBA Results
Mar 4 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) San Antonio 104 CHARLOTTE 103 Brooklyn at Boston in play Minnesota at New Orleans in play LA Clippers at Oklahoma City in play Golden State at Denver in play Toronto at Phoenix in play Philadelphia at LA Lakers (22:00) Washington at Sacramento (22:00)