NBA Results
Mar 5 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Boston at Cleveland in play Oklahoma City 114 DETROIT 107 MILWAUKEE 119 Indiana 100 Orlando at Miami in play Memphis at Brooklyn in play Utah at New York in play Chicago at Minnesota in play New Orleans at Dallas (21:30) Washington at Portland (22:00)