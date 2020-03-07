NBA Results
Mar 7 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) WASHINGTON 118 Atlanta 112 San Antonio at Brooklyn in play Oklahoma City at New York in play Utah at Boston in play Indiana at Chicago in play Orlando at Minnesota in play Miami at New Orleans in play Memphis at Dallas in play Portland at Phoenix in play Milwaukee at LA Lakers (22:30)