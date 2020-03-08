NBA Results
Mar 8 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) CHARLOTTE 108 Houston 99 Utah at Detroit in play Denver at Cleveland (19:30) Atlanta at Memphis (20:00) Philadelphia at Golden State (20:30) Sacramento at Portland (22:00)
