NBA Results
Mar 11 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Boston 114 INDIANA 111 New York at Washington in play Cleveland at Chicago in play Minnesota at Houston in play Orlando at Memphis in play Dallas at San Antonio in play Phoenix at Portland (22:00) LA Clippers at Golden State (22:30) Brooklyn at LA Lakers (22:30)