NBA Results
Mar 12 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Detroit at Philadelphia in play New York at Atlanta in play Charlotte at Miami in play OKLAHOMA CITY - Utah - suspended Denver at Dallas in play New Orleans at Sacramento (22:30)
Mar 12 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Detroit at Philadelphia in play New York at Atlanta in play Charlotte at Miami in play OKLAHOMA CITY - Utah - suspended Denver at Dallas in play New Orleans at Sacramento (22:30)