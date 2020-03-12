NBA Results
Mar 12 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Chicago at Orlando postponed Boston at Milwaukee postponed Memphis at Portland postponed Brooklyn at Golden State postponed Houston at LA Lakers postponed
