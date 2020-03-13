NBA Results
Mar 13 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Cleveland at Charlotte postponed Washington at Boston postponed New York at Miami postponed Minnesota at Oklahoma City postponed Denver at San Antonio postponed New Orleans at Utah postponed Brooklyn at LA Clippers
Mar 13 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Cleveland at Charlotte postponed Washington at Boston postponed New York at Miami postponed Minnesota at Oklahoma City postponed Denver at San Antonio postponed New Orleans at Utah postponed Brooklyn at LA Clippers postponed