NBA Results
Mar 14 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Phoenix at Dallas postponed Cleveland at Atlanta postponed Indiana at Philadelphia postponed Detroit at Toronto postponed Chicago at Miami postponed Golden State at Milwaukee postponed Minnesota at San Antonio postponed Memphis at Utah postponed New Orleans at LA Clippers postponed