NBA Results
Mar 15 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Houston at Portland postponed Charlotte at Orlando postponed Oklahoma City at Washington postponed Boston at Chicago postponed Denver at LA Lakers postponed Brooklyn at Sacramento postponed
Mar 15 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Houston at Portland postponed Charlotte at Orlando postponed Oklahoma City at Washington postponed Boston at Chicago postponed Denver at LA Lakers postponed Brooklyn at Sacramento postponed