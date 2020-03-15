NBA Results

NBA Results
By Reuters

9 minutes agoUpdated 6 minutes ago

Mar 15 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Houston at Portland postponed Charlotte at Orlando postponed Oklahoma City at Washington postponed Boston at Chicago postponed Denver at LA Lakers postponed Brooklyn at Sacramento postponed

Mar 15 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Houston at Portland postponed Charlotte at Orlando postponed Oklahoma City at Washington postponed Boston at Chicago postponed Denver at LA Lakers postponed Brooklyn at Sacramento postponed

On the same topic