NBA Results
Mar 16 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Washington at Philadelphia postponed Golden State at Toronto postponed Miami at Milwaukee postponed Atlanta at New Orleans postponed Memphis at San Antonio postponed LA Lakers at Utah postponed Dallas at LA Clippers
Mar 16 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Washington at Philadelphia postponed Golden State at Toronto postponed Miami at Milwaukee postponed Atlanta at New Orleans postponed Memphis at San Antonio postponed LA Lakers at Utah postponed Dallas at LA Clippers postponed