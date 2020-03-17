NBA Results
Mar 17 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Orlando at Detroit postponed Charlotte at New York postponed Cleveland at Houston postponed Oklahoma City at Memphis postponed Minnesota at Portland postponed Dallas at Sacramento postponed
