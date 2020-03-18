NBA Results
Mar 18 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Toronto at Philadelphia postponed Oklahoma City at Atlanta postponed New York at Boston postponed Washington at Brooklyn postponed Golden State at Indiana postponed Miami at Chicago postponed San Antonio at New Orleans postponed LA Clippers at Denver postponed Utah at LA Lakers postponed Minnesota at Phoenix postponed