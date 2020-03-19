NBA Results
Mar 19 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Philadelphia at Charlotte postponed Cleveland at Orlando postponed Sacramento at Houston postponed Memphis at Milwaukee postponed Dallas at Portland postponed
