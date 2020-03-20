NBA Results
Mar 20 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Golden State at Detroit postponed Miami at Indiana postponed Washington at Atlanta postponed Boston at Toronto postponed Denver at Oklahoma City postponed Chicago at San Antonio postponed Minnesota at Utah postponed Phoenix at LA Clippers postponed