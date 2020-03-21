NBA Results

NBA Results
By Reuters

40 minutes agoUpdated 36 minutes ago

Mar 21 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Boston at Brooklyn postponed LA Lakers at Charlotte postponed Cleveland at Indiana postponed Sacramento at Orlando postponed Atlanta at Philadelphia postponed Golden State at New York postponed Milwaukee at Washington

Mar 21 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Boston at Brooklyn postponed LA Lakers at Charlotte postponed Cleveland at Indiana postponed Sacramento at Orlando postponed Atlanta at Philadelphia postponed Golden State at New York postponed Milwaukee at Washington postponed Chicago at Houston postponed New Orleans at Memphis postponed Dallas at Phoenix postponed

On the same topic