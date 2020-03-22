NBA Results
Mar 22 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) LA Lakers at Detroit postponed Denver at Toronto postponed Portland at Minnesota postponed Sacramento at New Orleans postponed Utah at San Antonio postponed
