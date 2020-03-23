NBA Results
Mar 23 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Phoenix at Indiana postponed LA Clippers at New York postponed Boston at Washington postponed Orlando at Brooklyn postponed Oklahoma City at Miami postponed Denver at Chicago postponed Detroit at Milwaukee postponed Houston at Dallas postponed