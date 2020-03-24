NBA Results
Mar 24 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Portland at Charlotte postponed Sacramento at Cleveland postponed LA Lakers at Toronto postponed Philadelphia at Minnesota postponed Memphis at New Orleans postponed San Antonio at Utah postponed
Mar 24 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Portland at Charlotte postponed Sacramento at Cleveland postponed LA Lakers at Toronto postponed Philadelphia at Minnesota postponed Memphis at New Orleans postponed San Antonio at Utah postponed