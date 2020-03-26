NBA Results
Mar 26 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) LA Lakers at Cleveland postponed Philadelphia at Chicago postponed San Antonio at Minnesota postponed Charlotte at Oklahoma City postponed Utah at Dallas postponed Atlanta at Sacramento postponed
Mar 26 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) LA Lakers at Cleveland postponed Philadelphia at Chicago postponed San Antonio at Minnesota postponed Charlotte at Oklahoma City postponed Utah at Dallas postponed Atlanta at Sacramento postponed