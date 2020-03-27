NBA Results
Mar 27 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) LA Clippers at Detroit postponed Houston at Indiana postponed Brooklyn at Orlando postponed Phoenix at Philadelphia postponed Portland at Boston postponed New York at New Orleans postponed Washington at Milwaukee
Mar 27 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) LA Clippers at Detroit postponed Houston at Indiana postponed Brooklyn at Orlando postponed Phoenix at Philadelphia postponed Portland at Boston postponed New York at New Orleans postponed Washington at Milwaukee postponed San Antonio at Denver postponed