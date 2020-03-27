NBA Results

NBA Results
By Reuters

17 hours ago

Mar 27 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) LA Clippers at Detroit postponed Houston at Indiana postponed Brooklyn at Orlando postponed Phoenix at Philadelphia postponed Portland at Boston postponed New York at New Orleans postponed Washington at Milwaukee

Mar 27 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) LA Clippers at Detroit postponed Houston at Indiana postponed Brooklyn at Orlando postponed Phoenix at Philadelphia postponed Portland at Boston postponed New York at New Orleans postponed Washington at Milwaukee postponed San Antonio at Denver postponed

On the same topic