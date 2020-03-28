NBA Results
Mar 28 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Cleveland at Brooklyn postponed LA Clippers at Charlotte postponed Phoenix at Miami postponed LA Lakers at Washington postponed New York at Chicago postponed Toronto at Memphis postponed Oklahoma City at Golden
Mar 28 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Cleveland at Brooklyn postponed LA Clippers at Charlotte postponed Phoenix at Miami postponed LA Lakers at Washington postponed New York at Chicago postponed Toronto at Memphis postponed Oklahoma City at Golden State postponed Atlanta at Utah postponed