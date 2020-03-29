NBA Results
Mar 29 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Milwaukee at Dallas postponed Houston at Detroit postponed Minnesota at Boston postponed New Orleans at Orlando postponed Portland at Philadelphia postponed San Antonio at Golden State postponed Indiana at Sacramento postponed