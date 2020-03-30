NBA Results

NBA Results
By Reuters

5 hours ago

Mar 30 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Miami at Charlotte postponed Phoenix at Cleveland postponed Portland at Brooklyn postponed Memphis at Toronto postponed LA Lakers at Minnesota postponed Oklahoma City at Denver postponed Chicago at Utah postponed Indiana at LA Clippers postponed

