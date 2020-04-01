NBA Results
Apr 1 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Charlotte at Orlando postponed New Orleans at Washington postponed Miami at Boston postponed Detroit at Brooklyn postponed New York at Memphis postponed Dallas at Minnesota postponed Phoenix at Oklahoma City
Apr 1 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Charlotte at Orlando postponed New Orleans at Washington postponed Miami at Boston postponed Detroit at Brooklyn postponed New York at Memphis postponed Dallas at Minnesota postponed Phoenix at Oklahoma City postponed Toronto at Milwaukee postponed Cleveland at Utah postponed Indiana at LA Lakers postponed