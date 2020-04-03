NBA Results
Apr 3 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Miami at Detroit postponed Brooklyn at Indiana postponed Philadelphia at Washington postponed Charlotte at Atlanta postponed Orlando at Boston postponed Minnesota at New York postponed Milwaukee at Toronto postponed Dallas at Memphis postponed Golden State at San Antonio postponed Chicago at Denver postponed Cleveland at Phoenix postponed