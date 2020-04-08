NBA Results

By Reuters

49 minutes agoUpdated 46 minutes ago

Apr 8 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Indiana at Boston postponed Toronto at Charlotte postponed Orlando at New York postponed San Antonio at Houston postponed Chicago at LA Lakers postponed Cleveland at Golden State postponed Chicago at LA Clippers postponed

