NBA Results
Apr 10 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Boston at Orlando postponed Atlanta at Toronto postponed Washington at Houston postponed New York at Oklahoma City postponed Philadelphia at San Antonio postponed
