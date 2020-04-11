NBA Results
Apr 11 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Detroit at Dallas postponed Washington at Charlotte postponed Orlando at Indiana postponed Philadelphia at New Orleans postponed Milwaukee at Cleveland postponed Boston at Miami postponed Brooklyn at Chicago postponed Oklahoma City at Memphis postponed Golden State at LA Clippers postponed Sacramento at Denver postponed Utah at Phoenix postponed