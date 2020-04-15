NBA Results

Apr 15 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Cleveland at Atlanta postponed Chicago at Boston postponed Milwaukee at Brooklyn postponed Toronto at Orlando postponed Charlotte at Philadelphia postponed Indiana at Washington postponed Oklahoma City at Dallas postponed Memphis at Houston postponed New York at Minnesota postponed New Orleans at San Antonio postponed LA Lakers at Phoenix postponed LA Clippers at Portland postponed Golden State at Sacramento postponed