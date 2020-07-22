Basketball

NBA Results

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Jul 22 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Orlando 75 LA CLIPPERS 70 DENVER 42 Washington 36 New Orleans at Brooklyn (19:00) Sacramento at Miami (20:00)

Jul 22 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Orlando 75 LA CLIPPERS 70 DENVER 42 Washington 36 New Orleans at Brooklyn (19:00) Sacramento at Miami (20:00)

Basketball

Reports: NBA moves up draft lottery

YESTERDAY AT 20:56
Basketball

Clippers' Rivers praises NBA, suggests sharing plan with White House

YESTERDAY AT 16:23
Play Icon
NBA

LeBron ahead of NBA restart: Nothing is normal in 2020

YESTERDAY AT 13:51
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On