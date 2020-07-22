NBA Results

Jul 22 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Orlando 75 LA CLIPPERS 70 DENVER 42 Washington 36 New Orleans at Brooklyn (19:00) Sacramento at Miami (20:00)
Jul 22 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Orlando 75 LA CLIPPERS 70 DENVER 42 Washington 36 New Orleans at Brooklyn (19:00) Sacramento at Miami (20:00)
Basketball
Reports: NBA moves up draft lottery
YESTERDAY AT 20:56
Basketball
Clippers' Rivers praises NBA, suggests sharing plan with White House
YESTERDAY AT 16:23
NBA
LeBron ahead of NBA restart: Nothing is normal in 2020
YESTERDAY AT 13:51
Related Topics