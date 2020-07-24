NBA Results

Basketball

Jul 24 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) PHILADELPHIA 90 Memphis 83 Oklahoma City at Boston (17:00) Houston at Toronto (19:30)

