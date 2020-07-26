NBA Results

Jul 26 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) OKLAHOMA CITY 102 Philadelphia 97 BOSTON 117 Phoenix 103 Indiana at Dallas (16:00) Portland at Toronto (18:00) Houston at Memphis (20:00)

