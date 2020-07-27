Jul 27 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) LA LAKERS 123 Washington 116 Sacramento at LA Clippers (16:00) Utah at Brooklyn (17:30) Orlando at Denver (19:00) New Orleans at Milwaukee (20:00)
Jul 27 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) LA LAKERS 123 Washington 116 Sacramento at LA Clippers (16:00) Utah at Brooklyn (17:30) Orlando at Denver (19:00) New Orleans at Milwaukee (20:00)
Basketball
NBA Fixtures
4 HOURS AGO
Basketball
NBA Results
YESTERDAY AT 21:36
Basketball
Reports: NBA investigating Clippers G Williams' activities outside bubble
YESTERDAY AT 01:56
Related Topics