NBA Results

Jul 28 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Memphis 128 MIAMI 110 Toronto at Phoenix (15:00) San Antonio at Indiana (16:00) Oklahoma City at Portland (18:00) Boston at Houston (20:00) Dallas at Philadelphia (20:30)

